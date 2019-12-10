Deslondes Singer Sam Doores Previews Solo Album With ‘Let It Roll’

As one of the principal songwriters in the Deslondes and a onetime member of Hurray for the Riff Raff, Sam Doores has helped define a New Orleans country sound that embraces swamp pop, honky-tonk, R&B, and blues. Now Doores has announced his self-titled solo album — set for a 2020 release — and issued the sweetly psychedelic “Let It Roll” as the first taste.

Powered by an undulating church organ, snaking electric guitar, and a walking New Orleans rhythm, “Let It Roll” quickly begins to mutate in more interesting, experimental ways. “Step right up, walk on in, tell me buddy, just how you been,” Doores sings in the chorus, as the drums fall out and he’s backed by some lovely pizzicato strings and static-filled, otherworldly harmony vocals. The video accompanying the song was filmed on Super 8 by Doores and Anders “Ormen” Christopherson, and then edited by Horatio Baltz. It’s a lush, inviting number that followed a rough period during which Doores went through a breakup and the Deslondes decided to go on sabbatical.

“I wrote ‘Let It Roll’ on New Years Day after a particularly tough year dealing with loss and violence,” says Doores. “Instead of making a list of resolutions, it felt more cathartic to just write a song to set forth some positive intentions and prayers into the New Year. Many of my friends at the time were also going through it so I added a little feel-good call and response doo-woppy bridge in the middle — kinda just to say, ‘Been a hell of a year…come in, kick back, take a load off and tell me all about it.'”

Due out via New West Records on March 13th, 2020, Sam Doores was recorded in Berlin by Anders ‘Ormen’ Christopherson, in Nashville by Andrija Tokic, and in New Orleans, adding to its more experimental bent. Guests on the album include Tuba Skinny, Twain’s Mat Davidson, and Hurray for the Riff Raff leader Alynda Lee Segarra, who duets with Doores on “Other Side of Town.”

