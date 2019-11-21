400 Unit Guitarist Sadler Vaden Announces Solo Album ‘Anybody Out There?’

Best known as the lead guitarist of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit since 2013, singer-songwriter Sadler Vaden has announced plans for his second solo album. Titled Anybody Out There? and self-produced by Vaden, the album will be released March 6th via Thirty Tigers/Dirty Mag Records.

“I really wanted to make a concise, strong-sounding rock ‘n’ roll album that wasn’t like a garage-y type of thing but wasn’t too polished,” Vaden told Billboard. “I wanted to take a little more of a deeper dive into my songwriting with this particular record, my awareness of what’s going on around me in the world as I see it…I’m going into my mid-30s. A lot of it just seeps in naturally, but with everything that’s going on in our culture and our society there were some things I felt like I wanted to say.”

The lead offering from Vaden’s latest LP is “Next To You,” an uptempo road-warrior lament that finds the singer longing for past love. The album also features songwriting contributions from Aaron Lee Tasjan, with whom Vaden sang an Oasis cover earlier in 2019.

Vaden will be back on tour this winter with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.