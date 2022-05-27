 Ryman Auditorium Becomes Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Landmark - Rolling Stone
Ryman Auditorium Designated as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Landmark

Nashville venue becomes only the 12th location in the U.S. to earn the designation

Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Ryman Auditorium (formerly Grand Ole Opry House) in Nashville, Tennessee on May 25, 2016.Ryman Auditorium (formerly Grand Ole Opry House) in Nashville, Tennessee on May 25, 2016.

Ryman Auditorium (formerly Grand Ole Opry House) in Nashville, Tennessee on May 25, 2016.

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium is famously also known as the Mother Church of Country Music and one-time home of the Grand Ole Opry, but it has played a crucial role in Rock & Roll history as well. On Thursday, the 130-year-old venue was designated an official landmark by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, making it one of only 12 such locations in the United States.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris was joined by Nashville Mayor John Cooper and country band Old Dominion for the announcement, which included the unveiling of a historic marker and plans for a daytime tour exhibit at the Ryman.

“The Ryman is one of the most storied music venues in the world. With an unmatched role in popularizing country music — one of the pillars of rock & roll — its legendary stage has hosted performances by a staggering number of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees and continues to do so today,” said Harris in a statement.

Since opening, the Ryman has hosted more than 100 of the 351 members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt played the room the same day its landmark status was announced. Upcoming events include Sigur Rós, comic Chelsea Handler, Belle and Sebastian, and American Aquarium.

Other Rock Hall-designated landmarks include Austin City Limits, Whisky a Go Go, and the famed Crossroads in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

