Rolling Stone
Ryan Hurd Hides Out in New Song ‘Michigan for the Winter’

Songwriter evokes the chilly isolation of his home state in woozy new single

Ryan Hurd returns to his home state in the new song “Michigan for the Winter.” But he’s not there to socialize with friends and family — instead he’s shaking off a bad breakup.

The mid-tempo ballad finds the Kalamazoo native heading not to the winter warmth of the south but to the bleak, isolated chill of his northern roots. “Most people go south for the weather instead of hiding out in the cold,” he sings, before letting his ex know that he’s not entirely giving up hope: “Just in case you want to change your mind I’m letting you know where you can find me.”

Written by Hurd with Aaron Eshuis and the Cadillac Three’s Neil Mason, “Michigan for the Winter” is the follow-up to “To a T,” which he released in August. That song, a hit on SiriusXM, features harmony vocals from Hurd’s wife Maren Morris.

Hurd will play four high-profile and sold-out shows beginning this month in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Nashville.

