Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris Embrace the Thrill of Pursuit in New Duet ‘Chasing After You’

Singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd is joined by his wife, country star Maren Morris, on the smoldering new duet “Chasing After You,” released on Friday. It is Hurd’s first release since putting out the EOM EP, which featured his single “Every Other Memory,” in 2020.

Penned by Brinley Addington and Jerry Flowers, “Chasing After You” chronicles the on-again, off-again relationship between two people who don’t mind a little chase. Hurd sings the first verse from the perspective of someone who’s always being left, while Morris plays the one who does the leaving in verse two. “Don’t know why, don’t know I let you, but I do, ‘cause I love chasing after you,” they sing in the chorus, bolstered by lush production that blends atmospheric pop and rock drumming.

“This is the first time we’ve gotten to do an actual duet together,” Hurd said in a statement, noting that he and Morris have frequently written together and sung on each other’s recordings. “It feels like the timing is really perfect and it’s a full circle moment to get to make music together in this way.”

Hurd and Morris were married in 2018 and she gave birth to the couple’s first son in 2020. Among their songwriting collaborations are “All My Favorite People” from Morris’ album Girl, and “I Wish I Was” from her 2016 debut Hero.