Hear Ryan Bingham’s Resilient Anti-Bullying Song ‘Wolves’

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has announced his first album release in four years, setting February 15th as the arrival date for his sixth studio LP, American Love Song.

The gravel-voiced New Mexico native — who also earned an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for 2009’s “The Weary Kind,” the theme song from the Jeff Bridges film Crazy Heart — presents 15 new tracks which touch on themes both personal and cultural, co-producing the set with former Bob Dylan guitarist (and Blaze actor) Charlie Sexton.

“Wolves,” released today as the first offering from the project, is stripped-down folk music built around flowing acoustic guitar lines, light touches of mandolin and organ and the absence of percussion as Bingham explores difficult memories of overcoming childhood bullying. According to a release, “Wolves” is also a response to the online trolling encountered by students taking part in the March for Our Lives protest earlier this year.

Currently performing solo-acoustic shows through early December, Bingham will embark on a full-band tour through the U.S. and Europe beginning March 19th in Salt Lake City, Utah. He’ll also curate his own music festival April 12th -13th in Luckenbach, Texas, with Margo Price, Old 97’s, Jamestown Revival and the Americans all confirmed for the inaugural lineup of an event billed as the Western Music Festival. Tickets for that go on sale December 7th.

Ryan Bingham – American Love Song track list: