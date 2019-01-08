Ryan Bingham Returns to the Roadhouse With New Song ‘Jingle and Go’

Ryan Bingham is getting back in the saddle this winter as he prepares to release American Love Song, his first LP of new material in four years. The performer gets back to his gritty roadhouse roots on his latest song, “Jingle and Go.”

The new track, which will lead off the 15 songs on American Love Song, is a scruffy, scuzzy stomper that pays tribute to the rough-and-tumble education one gets from gigging around East Texas watering holes, which the New Mexico native did himself in his early days. Reinforced by some soulful backup singers, Bingham flashes his bling — alligator boots, shiny rings, and a Cadillac — and fishes for tips over a crunchy cocktail of the devil’s music: country, blues, and rock & roll.

The earthy swagger of “Jingle and Go,” which veers off completely from the muted acoustic sounds of previous release “Wolves,” hints at the range of Bingham’s American Love Song, produced by former Bob Dylan guitarist Charlie Sexton. The album will be released February 15th, with a U.S. tour to follow in March.