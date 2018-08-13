Ruston Kelly Sings About Blackouts, Bad Decisions in New Song ‘Faceplant’

Next month, Ruston Kelly will release his highly anticipated debut album Dying Star. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter has already released a couple of the album’s tracks, and just offered up another preview of the LP in the form of new tune “Faceplant.”

The deceptively upbeat track tackles addiction and its consequences, with Kelly detailing weeks spent blacked out, being broke, and trying to get back home to a lover who’s had enough of his bad behavior. The accompanying video doubles down on the song’s sonic and narrative contrast, showing Kelly dazed and despondent while at an otherwise lively house party.

Kelly introduced Dying Star with “Jericho,” and has since released the track “Mockingbird.” He’ll head out on the road in support of the album from early September through mid-November, with his first stop overseas in London on September 7th.