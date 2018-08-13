Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Hear the Struts' Mega-Sized Glam Rocker 'Primadonna Like Me' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Ruston Kelly Sings About Blackouts, Bad Decisions in New Song ‘Faceplant’

Singer-songwriter goes off the rails in an intoxicating track off his upcoming ‘Dying Star’ LP

By

Reporter

Brittney McKenna's Most Recent Stories

View All

Next month, Ruston Kelly will release his highly anticipated debut album Dying Star. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter has already released a couple of the album’s tracks, and just offered up another preview of the LP in the form of new tune “Faceplant.”

The deceptively upbeat track tackles addiction and its consequences, with Kelly detailing weeks spent blacked out, being broke, and trying to get back home to a lover who’s had enough of his bad behavior. The accompanying video doubles down on the song’s sonic and narrative contrast, showing Kelly dazed and despondent while at an otherwise lively house party.

Kelly introduced Dying Star with “Jericho,” and has since released the track “Mockingbird.” He’ll head out on the road in support of the album from early September through mid-November, with his first stop overseas in London on September 7th.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad