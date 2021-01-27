Ruston Kelly to Perform All of ‘Shape & Destroy’ During Livestream Concert

Ruston Kelly will perform his second album Shape & Destroy in its entirety during a special livestream event at Third Man Records in February. Dubbed “Stream & Destroy,” the performance will take the singer-songwriter to Third Man’s Blue Room on Friday, February 19th.

Tickets to view the “Stream & Destroy” livestream start at $15, with some additional options offering merch and post-show Q&A opportunities. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET and will feature Kelly out front, along with his father on pedal steel and his sister on backing vocals.

“My producer, Jarrad K, along with my dad, TK, and sister, Abigail, will join me for this very special show, where we will perform all of S.A.D (and some others) as well as give insight into the recording and songwriting process that went into making the record,” Kelly said in a release.

Kelly released Shape & Destroy in August 2020, by then several months into the pandemic and with very few (if any) live events taking place. Among the songs he has released from the album were “Radio Cloud,” “Brave,” and “Rubber.” Kelly actually played one of the last big live events for an audience in Nashville prior to shutdown, headlining the Ryman Auditorium on March 6th just a week before tours and festivals were canceled en masse.