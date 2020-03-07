See Ruston Kelly, Kacey Musgraves Duet on ‘Just for the Record’ at Nashville Concert

Ruston Kelly performed a rare duet with his wife Kacey Musgraves Friday night during his sold-out concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, with the couple delivering a stripped-down rendition of Kelly’s “Just for the Record.”

Musgraves, who announced this week she would sell some of her stage-worn outfits to aid Nashville tornado relief, previously provided on background vocals on the studio version of the track that appeared on Kelly’s 2018 LP Dying Star.

Kelly and Musgraves have only performed “Just for the Record” a handful of times together since Dying Star’s release, including 2018 gigs in San Francisco and Nashville and, most recently, a March 2019 show in Birmingham, Alabama. The couple have also played their Johnny Cash tribute “To June This Morning” onstage together in recent years.

In September 2018, Rolling Stone spoke to Kelly about “Just for the Record” and his relationship with Musgraves, who he married in 2017. “She was such a strong redemptive force in my life,” Kelly said. “I didn’t think I was worthy of anything. She reminded me that it doesn’t matter, that everyone has a past. Someone has to help pick you up somehow.”