×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next 'It Felt Like a Death Sentence': Everclear's Art Alexakis Talks MS Announcement Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Ruston Kelly Covers Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’

Singer-songwriter releases his version of ‘Red’ standout to Amazon Music members

By

Reporter

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ruston Kelly covers Taylor Swift

Ruston Kelly has released a cover of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Back in January, Ruston Kelly posted a very brief video of himself singing a snippet of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well,” a beloved album cut from the singer-songwriter’s Red album.

“This song rules so hard,” he wrote, tagging both Swift and co-writer Liz Rose.

It was apparently more than a one-off performance, as Kelly has released his own recording of the song exclusively for Amazon Music Unlimited members today. This new version — just a brief clip for non-members — comes with a full-band arrangement, but retains the kaleidoscopic, vocoder harmonies that surrounded Kelly in his Twitter version. “I know it’s long gone/and the magic’s not here no more,” he sings, the simple arrangement benefiting from a fog of sighing pedal steel and droning keyboard.

It’s a downcast arrangement that wouldn’t feel out of place on Kelly’s debut album Dying Star, which came out in 2018 and featured a group of beautifully bummed-out tunes Kelly wrote as he was breaking free from a period of substance abuse.

“This is what I did way before drugs ever came into play,” he told Rolling Stone last year. “Drugs were such a lie about how to create for me, and it hijacked my sense of natural creativity.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad