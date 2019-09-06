Hear Ruston Kelly, Chris Carrabba Sing Dashboard Confessional’s ‘Screaming Infidelities’

Ruston Kelly pays tribute to some of his formative influences with the new EP, Dirt Emo Vol. 1, which will be available October 11th. On Friday, the Nashville singer-songwriter, who released the album Dying Star in 2018, dropped a cover of Dashboard Confessional’s breakout hit “Screaming Infidelities” that features the band’s lead singer Chris Carrabba.

Originally a jangly, heartbroken anthem when it was released in 2002, “Screaming Infidelities” takes a turn toward gothic gloom in Kelly’s rendering. Stripped entirely of percussion, this new version is driven by piano and the pained vocals of Kelly and Carrabba, while spectral pedal steel and whisper-soft high harmonies drift through the mix. Kelly and Carrabba also shared the stage earlier in 2019, singing Dashboard Confessional’s “Mercury” during Kelly’s show at the Basement East in Nashville.

The other tracks on Dirt Emo Vol. 1 live up to the title designation and then look beyond. There are live and acoustic versions of Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag,” plus tracks originally recorded by My Chemical Romance and Blink-182. There’s also a version of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well,” which Kelly teased months ago on Instagram, and his recently released interpretation of the Carter Family’s “Weeping Willow.”

Kelly is set to make an appearance during AmericanaFest in Nashville next week, where his “Mockingbird” is up for Song of the Year at the Honors & Awards. His Brightly Burst headlining tour featuring Donovan Woods picks up September 18th with a show in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Ruston Kelly – Dirt Emo Vol. 1 track list: