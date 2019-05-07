Ruston Kelly Plots Headlining Brightly Burst Tour

Singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly has announced dates for his headlining Brightly Burst Tour, which will get underway in September 2019. Kelly currently has a few European dates left before a busy festival season that includes stops at Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival and Lollapalooza.

Kicking off September 18th at Songbirds South Stage in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the 22 dates of the Brightly Burst Tour will have Kelly visiting Atlanta, Georgia’s Terminal West, Los Angeles’ Troubadour and then, eventually, New York’s Bowery Ballroom. Singer-songwriter Donovan Woods will support on all dates except for the October 22nd show in Toronto, Ontario.

Kelly’s acclaimed debut album Dying Star was released by Rounder Records in 2018 and chronicled a slow journey to break self-destructive patterns, even managing to find a little humor in the painful process.

“My living situation at the time was so dark and so fucked up that I had to find a way to laugh at it,” Kelly told Rolling Stone in 2018. “That takes the power out. When people suffer from depression or anxiety or any sort of pain/mental anguish combo, being able to take the power out of it through laughter is a pretty powerful tool.”

Tickets for the Brightly Burst Tour go on sale Friday, May 10th at 10 a.m. local time.

Here are the dates for Ruston Kelly’s Brightly Burst Tour:

September 18 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds South Stage

September 19 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

September 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

September 26 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

September 27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

September 28 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

October 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

October 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

October 4 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

October 5 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

October 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

October 8 – Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater

October 10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

October 12 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

October 16 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

October 18 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

October 19 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

October 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

October 22 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

October 24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

October 25 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

October 26 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall