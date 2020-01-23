Ruby Boots, Nicole Atkins to Perform at Australian Bushfire Benefit in Nashville

Several members of Nashville’s artistic community and beyond are coming together to raise money for Australian bushfire relief efforts. Aussie singer-songwriters Ruby Boots (also known as Bex Chilcott) and Jordie Lane are spearheading the event, set for February 1st at Nashville’s Mercy Lounge and presented in partnership with the Americana Music Association.

In addition to Ruby Boots and Lane, performers scheduled to appear include Lane’s singing partner Clare Reynolds, Andrew Combs, Becca Mancari, Erin Rae, Emma Swift, Freddy & Francine, Josh Rennie-Hynes, Langhorne Slim, Liz Stringer, Mary Gauthier, Molly Parden, Nicole Atkins, Steve Poltz, and the Winnie Blues. Nashville producer Jordan Lehning will lead the house band and Australian puppet comedian Randy Feltface will host. Tickets are $20 and all proceeds will go to Australia’s Red Cross and Wildlife Victoria.

In recent weeks numerous celebrities, Australian and otherwise, have pledged donations to help relief efforts. On February 16th, entertainers including Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, and k.d. lang are set to perform at Fire Fight Australia, which will be held at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

Despite some recent drought-ending rainfall, the bushfire — a series of numerous blazes largely along Australia’s eastern coast — is an ongoing concern with a yet-to-come lengthy recovery. As of mid-January, the fires had killed 30 people, along with countless animals, and burned nearly 25 million acres. In hard-hit New South Wales, more than 2,000 homes were destroyed.