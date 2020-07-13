 RS Country Music Picks: Week of July 13th - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next 'In My Room' With X's John Doe Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

RS Country Music Picks: Week of July 13th

Must-hear songs from Town Mountain, Elizabeth Cook and more

By
Jon Freeman
&
Joseph Hudak
Town Mountain

Town Mountain's twangy "Can't Win Em All" is among the must-hear songs this week.

Rob Laughter*

Whether it’s coming out of Nashville, New York, L.A., or points in between, there’s no shortage of fresh tunes, especially from artists who have yet to become household names. Rolling Stone Country selects some of the best new music releases from country and Americana artists.

Elizabeth Cook, “Bones”

The Americana badass gets her Mad Max on in the apocalyptic video for “Bones,” a smoke-show of a song off her upcoming album Aftermath. “I wear your bones around my neck/I am the keeper of the flame,” she moans, not so much threatening you as telling you the way it’s gonna be. It’s a dominant rock & roll performance, tailor-made for dark bars and even darker souls.

Town Mountain, “You Can’t Win Em All”

The Asheville, North Carolina bluegrassers sidle up to the bar for some tear-in-your-beer honky-tonk. A complement to Hank Williams’ “You Win Again,” “You Can’t Win Em All” is forlorn and woozy, but there’s something oddly reassuring about it too — the message that no one lives a life without a loss or two. Penned by the group’s Phil Barker, he calls it the “last song on the jukebox.” Drop in another quarter.

The Suffers, “Take Me to the Good Times”

Houston, Texas-based group the Suffers ramp up the funk in “Take Me to the Good Times,” a lively ode to the joys of touring life while it’s indefinitely paused for most musicians. Backed by a syncopated drum groove and soulful splashes of piano, leader Kam Franklin sings of all the places she’s currently missing. “Spring in London/Fall in Tokyo/I fall in love more every time I go,” she sings, as a chorus of brass blows through like a summer breeze.

Related

Dave Hause
RS Country Music Picks: Week of July 6th
RS Country Music Picks: Week of June 29th

Related

A Charlie Brown Christmas
'A Charlie Brown Christmas': The Making of a Classic Soundtrack
How 10 Guitar Gods Got Started

Emily Barker, “The Woman Who Planted Trees”

U.K.-based folksinger Emily Barker will release her new album A Dark Murmuration of Words on September 4th and in “The Woman Who Planted Trees,” she finds a connection to the past through nature. “I can tell my age by the height of trees/By the years they’ve stood growing over me,” she sings, her clear voice accompanied by a circular finger-style guitar pattern and an arrangement that swells and turns haunting.

Michael Logen and Jennifer Hanson, “Tides Will Turn”

Americana singer-songwriter Michael Logen teams with country singer-songwriter Jennifer Hanson (the Wreckers’ “Leave the Pieces”) for five songs on the newly released EP Here’s to Hoping. In the meditative, dreamy “Tides Will Turn,” the two harmonize beautifully and imagine a point in time when troubles will begin to recede. Recommended listening for anyone feeling anxious about everything right now.

In This Article: Country Music Picks

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.