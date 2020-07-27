RS Country Music Picks: Week of July 27th

Whether it’s coming out of Nashville, New York, L.A., or points in between, there’s no shortage of fresh tunes, especially from artists who have yet to become household names. Rolling Stone Country selects some of the best new music releases from country and Americana artists.

Caitlin Rose, “Whatchoo”

It’s been seven years since Caitlin Rose’s previous full-length album The Stand-In, so it’s exciting to see her releasing something new. Written with fellow singer-songwriter Tristen, “Whatchoo” is a quiet, conversational number laced with atmospheric guitar effects as Rose asks some pointed questions of an acquaintance: “You say you got something on everyone, so whatchoo got on me?”

Diana DeMuth, “Into My Arms”

“I do my best work alone,” Diana DeMuth sings in “Into My Arms.” Fortunately, she’s willing to share the fruits of that labor — her latest single is a euphoric must-listen barnburner elevated by sharp lyrics (“it’s a shit show in a shit town”) and a relentless rhythm. For her debut album Misadventure, the Massachusetts singer enlisted producers Simone Felice and David Baron; the LP is out in the fall.

Ross Holmes, “Overture”

Texas fiddle virtuoso Ross Holmes has played in string-based groups from Mumford & Sons to the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, but he goes it quite literally alone on “Overture,” a solo violin epic that is part of his as-yet-unfinished passion project, American Fiddle Suite. “Overture” is a 15-minute listen, but what Holmes does with his instrument is remarkable. He’s Eddie Van Halen with a bow.

H.C. McEntire, “Final Bow”

North Carolina’s H.C. McEntire examines the expectations heaped on an exhausted performer “in a gilded gown and tired eyes” in “Final Bow,” from her upcoming album Eno Axis. Streaked with psychedelic bursts of overdriven guitar, it comes with some sharp commentary on the ways women in entertainment are pressured into selling and upholding a particular image at all costs: “Big business,” she sings, “just play the hits.”

Ted Russell Kamp, “Have Some Faith”

The country-rock MVP — along with his 12-album solo career, Kamp has played with everyone from Shooter Jennings to Whitey Morgan — offers a timely reminder in “Have Some Faith.” The first single off his just released LP Down in the Den, it’s a heartbreak song that nonetheless works well for our current moment. Like all of us, he’s looking for a reason to believe.

Great Peacock, “All I Ever Do”

Nashville’s Great Peacock split the difference between Tom Petty’s jangle and the otherworldly swirl of Eighties college-rock on “All I Ever Do,” the lead offering from the band’s upcoming third album, Forever Worse Better (out October 9th). “Hold me underwater/Nail me to the cross/Lead me to the slaughter ’cause I’m already lost,” frontman Andrew Nelson sings, desperately looking for a change in his situation.

Kevin Costner & Modern West, “Won’t Stop Loving You”

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner switches into musician mode with his band Modern West on “Won’t Stop Loving You,” from the appropriately titled album Tales From Yellowstone. Costner gives an aching vocal performance in this gentle country ballad about loss and grief, featuring elegantly understated production that’s accented by lyrical fiddle work.