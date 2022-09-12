fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?

New Route 91 Documentary Features Jason Aldean Interview, Bodycam Footage of Las Vegas Massacre

Oct. 1 marks the five-year anniversary of the shooting at the country music festival
Route 91, documentary
The 2017 Route 91 Harvest festival shooting is the subject of a new four-part documentary. AFP Contributor/Getty

Next month marks the five-year anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas, which killed 58 people and injured more than 800 on Oct. 1, 2017. A new four-part docuseries, 11 Minutes, streaming Sept. 27 on Paramount+, looks at the massacre via cell phone video and Las Vegas Metro Police Department bodycam footage.

The documentary also includes a new interview with Jason Aldean, the country music singer who was onstage when the shooting began. Aldean appears in a trailer for 11 Minutes that premiered on Monday, along with the country DJ Dee Jay Silver, radio personality Storme Warren (who was emceeing the festival), and Route 91 fans.

“There’s a very heavy weight that goes with being the storyteller,” Warren says in the trailer. “It’s important that people know the truth.”

Directed by Jeff Zimbalist, the documentary also includes interviews with law enforcement officials, medical teams who treated victims at Las Vegas’s Sunrise Hospital, and first responders.

“I went through a lot of stuff of feeling guilty because [those killed] were at my show,” Aldean told Rolling Stone in 2018. “Knowing those were my fans, those were my people out there getting mowed down. I struggled with that stuff for a bit and I hate that. I just know when something happens to one person it channels out and goes to that person’s family and everybody that’s connected to that person.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Ana de Armas Breaks Down in Tears as ‘Blonde’ Stuns with 14-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

Harry Styles Spit-Gate, Chris Pine "Astral Projecting" and Florence Pugh (Avoiding) Eye Contact: How 'Don’t Worry Darling' Drama Kept Burning After Venice Premiere

Donald Trump Officially Declared Whether or Not His Daughter Ivanka Will Be His 2024 Running Mate

Dennis Rodman's Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women's Soccer League

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad