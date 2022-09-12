New Route 91 Documentary Features Jason Aldean Interview, Bodycam Footage of Las Vegas Massacre

Next month marks the five-year anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas, which killed 58 people and injured more than 800 on Oct. 1, 2017. A new four-part docuseries, 11 Minutes, streaming Sept. 27 on Paramount+, looks at the massacre via cell phone video and Las Vegas Metro Police Department bodycam footage.

The documentary also includes a new interview with Jason Aldean, the country music singer who was onstage when the shooting began. Aldean appears in a trailer for 11 Minutes that premiered on Monday, along with the country DJ Dee Jay Silver, radio personality Storme Warren (who was emceeing the festival), and Route 91 fans.

“There’s a very heavy weight that goes with being the storyteller,” Warren says in the trailer. “It’s important that people know the truth.”

Directed by Jeff Zimbalist, the documentary also includes interviews with law enforcement officials, medical teams who treated victims at Las Vegas’s Sunrise Hospital, and first responders.

“I went through a lot of stuff of feeling guilty because [those killed] were at my show,” Aldean told Rolling Stone in 2018. “Knowing those were my fans, those were my people out there getting mowed down. I struggled with that stuff for a bit and I hate that. I just know when something happens to one person it channels out and goes to that person’s family and everybody that’s connected to that person.”