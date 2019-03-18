Rosanne Cash, Ry Cooder Announce New Johnny Cash Tribute Shows

Rosanne Cash has announced a limited run of special shows honoring her father’s music alongside Ry Cooder. The shows, titled Cash and Cooder on Cash: The Music of Johnny Cash, will take place throughout 2019 at esteemed venues including Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Carnegie Hall in New York, and the Chicago Theatre.

Cooder and Cash’s tribute shows came about after the duo planned a brief residency in honor of Johnny Cash’s music last December at the San Francisco Jazz Center, where Rosanne was serving as the 2017-2018 Resident Artistic Director.

“I told him that he was the only person on the planet I would do a show of Johnny Cash songs with,” Cash, who has always expressed some degree of ambivalence about the weight of her father’s legacy, said before the initial residency last year. “When I said that, I felt quite overcome with feeling. I knew I had waiting for the right person, the right reason and the right place.”

For his part, Cooder, who covered Cash’s “Hey Porter” on his classic 1972 album Into the Purple Valley, has been a fan of the iconic country singer for over 60 years. He recalls first hearing Johnny Cash’s music as a 4th grader: “Johnny was something different,” Cooder says in a statement. “It was like a hand reached out from my little Sears radio and grabbed me by the shirt and said, ‘you’re coming with me now.’

Cash and Cooder on Cash: The Music of Johnny Cash tour dates:

June 16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

June 18 – Chicago, Il @ Chicago Theatre

October 30 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

November 2 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

November 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House