Hear Rosanne Cash’s Reflective New Song ‘Not Many Miles to Go’

On “Not Many Miles to Go,” a new song from Rosanne Cash’s upcoming She Remembers Everything LP, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter delivers a bittersweet reflection on love, commitment, and the passage of time.

Coming on the heels of the title track and “Everyone But Me,” which were jointly released in September, “Not Many Miles to Go” is the third and most up-tempo of the bunch from Cash’s first album in five years. But it’s also tinged with sadness, as she ponders the inevitably fleeting nature of even the deepest bonds, suggesting that even the Telecaster-toting partnership in question may be nearer its end than its beginning. Interwoven throughout are allusions to the unifying power of music, augmented by a tasteful and uplifting guitar solo from Tim Young.

“Not Many Miles to Go” continues in the same deeply personal and reflective tone as the two tracks that have preceded it. “There is a woman’s real life, complex experiences and layered understanding in these songs,” Cash said last month, when she announced plans for She Remembers Everything‘s release and was also honored with a Spirit of Americana Free Speech Award at the Americana Honors & Awards. “I could not have written them 10 years ago — not even close. Time is shorter, I have more to say.”

While She Remembers Everything is set to arrive November 2nd on Blue Note Records, Cash also found time to contribute vocals to Mark Erelli’s new anti-gun violence song “By Degrees,” which also features Sheryl Crow, Lori McKenna, Josh Ritter, and Anais Mitchell, and premiered earlier today.

Cash heads out on tour in support of the new record starting November 9th with an appearance at the Virginia Theater in Champaign, Illinois.