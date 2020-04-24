Rosanne Cash, John Paul White Team for Moving Duet ‘We’re All in This Together’

John Paul White and Rosanne Cash have teamed for a poignant duet performance of “We’re All in This Together Now,” a song whose melody was penned by White for a prophetic set of lyrics Cash wrote some time ago. Proceeds from the purchase of the song will benefit Music Health Alliance.

The MHA’s COVID-19 Relief Plan provides support for the immediate needs of music industry professionals and their families during crisis by way of relief grants and other resources. Music Health Alliance has also announced a partnership with the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, with the streaming service matching donations to its partner organizations dollar-for-dollar, up to a total Spotify contribution of $10 million.

The video for “We’re All in This Together Now,” which was directed by Michael Kessler, showcases footage of the sobering realities of the COVID-19 outbreak as well as the countless acts of sacrifice and solidarity that have emerged in its wake. Although originally penned for her most recent album, Cash found the song didn’t quite fit that project, so it sat on the shelf waiting for the right moment.

“John Paul and I have been friends for years, and early on we awkwardly tossed the idea of writing a song together, but we never got around to it,” the singer-songwriter says in a statement. “The last few years have been tough. I wanted to find some little corner of community, some instinct toward unity. It was hard to find, so I figured I’d have to write it. Last year, I wrote these lyrics and sent them to John Paul. He wrote this gorgeous melody very quickly. I was so moved.”

“I don’t believe I’ve ever been a part of something that foretold things to come as vividly as this song, or something that would feel so relevant months after its completion,” White says.

Cash and White were previously heard together on the Rodney Crowell track “It Ain’t Over Yet,” which was named 2017 Song of the Year at the Americana Honors & Awards.