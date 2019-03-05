Rosanne Cash to Perform at 2019 Johnny Cash Heritage Festival

The Johnny Cash Heritage Festival, on the grounds of the legendary Man in Black’s boyhood home in Dyess, Arkansas, will be hosted by the late entertainer’s Grammy-winning daughter Rosanne Cash. Also headlining the concert on Saturday, October 19th will be award-winning artist and country-music historian Marty Stuart.

The theme for this year’s three-day festival, which will take place in the cotton field adjacent to the Cash Boyhood Home is “Legacy, Love and Music.” The Johnny Cash Heritage Festival, now in its third year, begins Thursday, October 17th. Tickets, ranging from $35 plus applicable fees for general admission to $200 for the limited-availability “Full Circle” package – which includes special reserved seating and parking for the concert and an invitation to a private event with the Cash family, among other perks – will be on sale Monday, March 11th, at www.JohnnyCashHeritageFestival.com, or by contacting the Central Box Office in the Arkansas State University First National Bank Arena at the lower red entrance, 870-972-2781 or 800-745-3000.

“This exciting benefit event raises funds to continue our mission of bringing attention to the rich history of my father in the Arkansas Delta and the New Deal-era colony in which he was raised,” says Rosanne Cash, who released her latest album She Remembers Everything in 2018.

For Stuart, a one-time member of Cash’s band who was also married to another of his daughters, Cindy, the event will present a unique opportunity.

“Strangely enough, I’ve never been to Dyess,” says Stuart, who also lived next door to the Cash family north of Nashville. “I am honored to finally get to go to a place that means so much to me, stand alongside Rosanne, sing songs and tell stories that I have no doubt will be a part of me for the rest of my life.”

Other events scheduled during the festival include an academic symposium featuring the theme, “Our Musical Genealogy: Country Music and the American Experience,” performances by regional musicians, special panels and guest speakers. Rosanne Cash also noted that she will return to Dyess in the near future to announce additional performers and presenters slated to appear.

Following nearly a decade of restoration work by Arkansas State University, funded through previous concert proceeds, the Cash Boyhood Home was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.