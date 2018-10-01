Hear Ronnie Milsap, Kacey Musgraves Duet on ‘No Gettin’ Over Me’

One of the singular greatest voices in country music, whose soulful tunes have crossed genres for the better part of six decades, has teamed with an all-star cast for an upcoming collection updating some of his best-known hits and favorites. Ronnie Milsap: The Duets, due January 18th, boasts an eclectic mix of vocal partners including Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, George Strait, Dolly Parton, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, the late Leon Russell and more. See the complete track listing below.

Musgraves joins the Country Music Hall of Fame legend on his Grammy-winning 1981 crossover smash “There’s No Getting Over Me.” The Golden Hour artist recorded her part in a mere three takes, giving the previously solo-sung tune a decidedly modern twist.

“A Woman’s Love” was co-written (with Sam Hunter) by Mike Reid, whose first chart hit as an artist, “Old Folks,” was a 1988 Number Two duet with Milsap. This album’s version features Milsap’s fellow Hall of Famer Willie Nelson, who also included a version of “A Woman’s Love” on his 2017 LP God’s Problem Child. Reid wrote another of Milsap’s many crossover hits, the Grammy-winning “Stranger in My House.” Milsap trades vocals on the Duets version with fellow CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan.

Co-produced with longtime collaborator Rob Galbraith and recorded at Milsap’s Ronnie’s Place studio, the LP also features Montgomery Gentry, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Christian singer-songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman, and newcomers Lucy Angel and Jessie Key.

Ronnie Milsap: The Duets track listing:

1. “Southern Boys and Detroit Wheels” feat. Billy Gibbons

2. “Stranger in My House” feat. Luke Bryan

3. “Smoky Mountain Rain” feat. Dolly Parton

4. “Prisoner of the Highway” feat. Jason Aldean

5. “A Woman’s Love” feat. Willie Nelson

6. “Happy Happy Birthday” feat. Lucy Angel

7. “No Getting Over Me” feat. Kacey Musgraves

8. “Lost in the Fifties” feat. Little Big Town

9. “Houston Solution” feat. George Strait

10. “What a Woman Can Mean to a Man” feat. Jessie Key

11. “Misery Loves Company” feat. Leon Russell

12. “You’re Nobody” feat. Steven Curtis Chapman

13. “Shaky Ground” feat. Montgomery Gentry