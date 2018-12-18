Ronnie Milsap Announces 2019 76 for 76 Tour

With his 76th birthday and the release of a brand-new album of duets just one month away, tireless entertainer Ronnie Milsap plans to spend plenty of time in the new year where he’s right at home — on the concert stage. The Country Music Hall of Fame legend, whose pop-country hits including “Any Day Now,” “Stranger in My House” and “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me,” kicks off the upcoming trek, the 76 for 76 Tour, with a January 16th birthday show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, which is likely to feature several surprise guests. Dates are currently on the books through May.

Mere hours after Milsap’s birthday celebration ends, another begins with the release of The Duets, a collection of many of the singer’s best-known tunes featuring a country music who’s who, including fellow Hall of Famers George Strait, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson as well as Kacey Musgraves, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and newcomer Jesse Key. Of special note are collaborations with the late Leon Russell and the final recorded performance by the late Troy Gentry of duo Montgomery Gentry.

“When you have a singer’s singer like Kacey Musgraves inside ‘There’s No Getting Over Me,’ or Luke Bryan bringing his whole heart to ‘Stranger in My House,’ let alone a good friend like Willie doing a brand new Mike Reid song or Dolly asking if she can write a verse to ‘Smoky Mountain Rain’ to make it ours, well, that’s all you can ever ask of the songs,” says the six-time Grammy recipient. “Mine have not only done me well, they’ve made a lot of people I love happy, too.”

Tickets for the first group of shows are on sale now. More dates will be announced in the coming weeks. Ronnie Milsap: The Duets will be released January 18th.

Ronnie Milsap’s 76 for 76 Tour dates:

January 16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

January 17 – Mayetta, KS @ Prairie Band Casino & Resort Great Lakes Ballroom

January 18 – Stafford, TX @ The Redneck Country Club

January 19 – Bossier City, LA @ Horseshoe Bossier City The Riverdome

January 27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Country Music Cruise 2019

January 28 – Key West, FL @ Country Music Cruise 2019

February 9 – Glasgow, KY @ Plaza Theatre

February 16 – Shelby, NC @ Malcolm Brown Auditorium

February 21 – Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Brown Auditorium

February 22 – Madisonville, KY @ Glema Mahr Center For the Arts

February 28 – Lexington, KY @ Opera House

March 1 – Lorain, OH @ Palace Theater

March 2 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theater

March 8 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinkley

March 9 – Lac De Flambeau, WI @ Lake of the Torches Casino

March 22 – St. Louis, MO @ River City Casino

March 24 – Austin, TX @ Travis County Expo Center

April 4 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

April 5 – Beaumont, TX @ Jefferson Theatre

April 26 – Hopewell, VA @ The Beacon Theatre

April 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ JACK Casino Event Center

May 3 – Eutis, FL @ Lake County Fairgrounds Expo Center

May 11 – Hinton, OK @ Sugar Creek Casino

May 17 – Riverside, IA @ Riverside Casino and Golf Resort

May 23 – Charenton, LA @ Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel