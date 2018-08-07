Ronnie Dunn, K.T. Oslin Set for Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

At a press conference on Tuesday morning, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame rolled out its list of inductees for 2018. This year’s class will include Ronnie Dunn, K.T. Oslin, Byron Hill, Wayne Kirkpatrick, and Joe Melson, plus a first-time honor that will be presented to Reba McEntire.

Established in 1970, the Hall of Fame already has 208 members, with inductees entered through one of four different categories: songwriter, veteran songwriter, songwriter/artist, and veteran songwriter/artist. Hill, who has written hits for George Strait and Johnny Lee, and Kirkpatrick, who penned Little Big Town’s “Boondocks” along with producing much of the quartet’s early work, will be entering through the songwriter category, while longtime Roy Orbison writer Melson will be a veteran songwriter inductee.

The songwriter/artist categories focus on composers known for performing in their own right. As one half of Grammy-winning duo Brooks & Dunn, Ronnie Dunn wrote songs like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “Believe,” while Oslin, the veteran songwriter/artist inductee, scored hits of her own with “’80’s Ladies” and “Hold Me.” McEntire will be honored under the newly created Career Maker Award, in recognition of “her significant influence on the songwriting careers of Hall of Fame members.”

The class of 2018 will be inducted at the 48th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at the Music City Center in Nashville on Sunday, October 28th, in a ceremony that will include tributes and performances by Hall of Fame members and special guests.