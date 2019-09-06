Ronnie Dunn Previews New Covers Album With His Take on ‘Amarillo by Morning’

After re-recording the hits of Brooks & Dunn with guest stars like Luke Combs and Jon Pardi on this spring’s Reboot, Ronnie Dunn tackles the songs of his influences on the upcoming album Re-Dunn.

A massive collection of 24 songs, the record includes the cowboy singer’s interpretations of hits by a diverse group of artist, including the Eagles, Tom T. Hall, Johnny Rodriguez, Merle Haggard, and Eric Clapton. Dunn also covers two songs by George Strait: “The Cowboy Rides Away” and “Amarillo by Morning.” He premieres the latter today, along with his version of the Hollies’ 1972 hit “Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress).”

Dunn plans to release two tracks from the album every four weeks until its official release sometime in January.

“This is a passion project for me. If you put together a group of songs that define the soundtrack of my life, this is what it would look like,” he said in a statement.

Dunn, who turned 66 in June, has shifted his focus when it comes to country music and, especially, how he releases songs, either solo or with Brooks & Dunn.

“We’re not a radio act,” he told Rolling Stone in April. “That’s not a primary consideration now. “

Here’s the track list for Re-Dunn:

1. “Amarillo by Morning”

2. “Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)”

3. “That’s How I Got to Memphis”

4. “It Never Rains In Southern California”

5. “How Long”

6. “Drinkin’ Thing”

7. “Together Again”

8. “Peaceful Easy Feeling”

9. “Against the Wind”

10. “If You Don’t Know Me by Now”

11. “I Won’t Back Down”

12. “Cowboy Rides Away”

13. “Showdown”

14. “Wonderful Tonight”

15. “Ashes by Now”

16. “That’s the Way Love Goes”

17. “I’m Not In Love”

18. “Brown Eyed Girl”

19. “You Don’t Know Me”

20. “Ridin’ My Thumb to Mexico”

21. “A Showman’s Life”

22. “Good Time Charlie’s Got the Blues”

23. “Aime”

24. “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love with You)”