Ron Pope Rallies His Musician Pals in ‘Habits’ Video

Nashville singer-songwriter gives a ride to some old friends in the video for his new song “Habits,” a country-tinged track from his forthcoming album Bone Structure. The album, Pope’s follow-up to 2017’s Work, will be released March 6th via his own Brooklyn Basement Records.
A mostly acoustic number that has Pope examining the mistakes and stumbles that brought him to the present, “Habits” is — like many of the songs on “Bone Structure” — a personal tune that was penned for the singer’s young daughter. In the second verse, he doles out some advice gleaned from his own experiences. “Almost nobody cares about what you feel, only what you accomplish becomes real. Still I’ve been crippled by my anxiety, but I guess it’s better to be wrong in the pursuit of being free,” he sings.
“I know that stressing about things doesn’t make my life any easier, but try as I might, sometimes it’s hard to intellectualize away your worries,” Pope tells Rolling Stone Country. “I spent a lot of years with industry people telling me to stop writing such personal, specific songs but in my mind, the only way I can really connect with folks is by telling them who I am.”
In the “Habits” video, Pope hops into a white passenger van and drives around the rain-soaked streets of Nashville picking up some of his musician pals. Those include drummer Jerry Pentecost, who’s played with Pope and also tours with Brent Cobb; singer-songwriter Lauren Morrow and her musician husband Jason; and trumpet player Charles Ray, who has toured with Kelly Clarkson.
Previously, Pope released the tracks “Practice What I Preach” and “Wait and See” from Bone Structure. On January 10th, he’ll launch a headlining tour of the U.S., Canada, and Europe.
Ron Pope 2020 tour dates:
January 10 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
January 11 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
January 14 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
January 15 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
January 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry at Fillmore
January 17 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
January 18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
January 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
January 24 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
January 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In the Venue
January 27 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
January 28 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
January 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
January 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
February 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
February 3 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock
February 5 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten at ACL
February 6 – Dallas, TX @ Granada
February 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
April 17 – London, UK @ Union Chapel
April 18 – Manchester, UK @ The Stoller Hall
April 19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
April 21 – Cologne, Germany @ Kulturkirche Köln
April 23 – Göteborg, Sweden @ Pustervik
April 24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil
April 25 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Södra Teatern
April 27 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret Scene