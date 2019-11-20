Ron Pope Rallies His Musician Pals in ‘Habits’ Video

Nashville singer-songwriter gives a ride to some old friends in the video for his new song “Habits,” a country-tinged track from his forthcoming album Bone Structure. The album, Pope’s follow-up to 2017’s Work, will be released March 6th via his own Brooklyn Basement Records.

A mostly acoustic number that has Pope examining the mistakes and stumbles that brought him to the present, “Habits” is — like many of the songs on “Bone Structure” — a personal tune that was penned for the singer’s young daughter. In the second verse, he doles out some advice gleaned from his own experiences. “Almost nobody cares about what you feel, only what you accomplish becomes real. Still I’ve been crippled by my anxiety, but I guess it’s better to be wrong in the pursuit of being free,” he sings.

“I know that stressing about things doesn’t make my life any easier, but try as I might, sometimes it’s hard to intellectualize away your worries,” Pope tells Rolling Stone Country. “I spent a lot of years with industry people telling me to stop writing such personal, specific songs but in my mind, the only way I can really connect with folks is by telling them who I am.”

In the “Habits” video, Pope hops into a white passenger van and drives around the rain-soaked streets of Nashville picking up some of his musician pals. Those include drummer Jerry Pentecost, who’s played with Pope and also tours with Brent Cobb; singer-songwriter Lauren Morrow and her musician husband Jason; and trumpet player Charles Ray, who has toured with Kelly Clarkson.

Previously, Pope released the tracks “Practice What I Preach” and “Wait and See” from Bone Structure. On January 10th, he’ll launch a headlining tour of the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Ron Pope 2020 tour dates:

January 10 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

January 11 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

January 14 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

January 15 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

January 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry at Fillmore

January 17 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

January 18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

January 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

January 24 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

January 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In the Venue

January 27 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

January 28 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

January 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

January 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

February 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

February 3 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

February 5 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten at ACL

February 6 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

February 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

April 17 – London, UK @ Union Chapel

April 18 – Manchester, UK @ The Stoller Hall

April 19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

April 21 – Cologne, Germany @ Kulturkirche Köln

April 23 – Göteborg, Sweden @ Pustervik

April 24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

April 25 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Södra Teatern

April 27 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret Scene