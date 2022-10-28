Eric Church, Maren Morris to Cover the Rolling Stones on New Country Tribute Album

Some of country music’s coolest names will pay tribute to the world’s most dangerous band on Stoned Cold Country — a tribute to the Rolling Stones. Eric Church, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, and Ashley McBryde are set to tackle Jagger/Richards songs like “Gimme Shelter,” “Dead Flowers,” “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll,” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” on the 14-track album, due sometime next year.

While a specific release date has yet to be announced for the LP, its first single, “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)” by Brothers Osborne and the War and Treaty, will arrive Nov. 4.

Tribute albums are a dime-a-dozen and often fail to live up to their expectations. But Stoned Cold Country has a particularly strong list of artists, even if the Stones songs are the usual suspects. Marcus King, the guitar phenom from South Carolina, seems born to play “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking,” off Sticky Fingers; Americana elder Steve Earle will interpret “Angie”; and Elvie Shane, one of mainstream country music’s most exciting new talents, should deliver the best cover of “Sympathy for the Devil” since Guns N’ Roses — OK, their version really wasn’t all that good. Nonetheless, we remain intrigued.

Stoned Cold Country track list: