Willie Nelson, Trisha Yearwood Set for Roger Miller Tribute Concert

Roger Miller’s profound musical legacy will be celebrated on Sunday, March 22nd, at the Grand Ole Opry House, as a host of artists influenced and inspired by him are set to participate in a one-of-a-kind concert event.

“King of the Road: Celebrating the Music of Roger Miller” will feature performances by Willie Nelson, Toby Keith, Trisha Yearwood, Jamey Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Wynonna, Rodney Crowell, Chris Janson, Lee Ann Womack, Larry Gatlin, Cake, and the War and Treaty. More participants are expected to be announced soon. Americana icon Buddy Miller will serve as musical director of the event.

When Miller burst onto the music scene in the early Sixties, he became one of the most noteworthy crossover acts of his time. Earning the nickname “the Clown Prince of Country Music” for the offbeat humor that permeated hits including “King of the Road,” “Dang Me” and “Chug-a-Lug,” Miller would dominate the Grammy Awards ceremonies of 1964 and 1965, earning 11 trophies in those two years, besting the Beatles and Paul McCartney’s “Yesterday” with his signature song about a “man of means by no means.” He would later earn a Tony Award for Best Score (1985’s Big River) as well as membership in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame.

Miller’s songs were previously celebrated in the 2018 release of King of the Road: A Tribute to Roger Miller, a two-CD set that includes performances of his songs by Ringo Starr, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves, Brad Paisley, and Alison Krauss.

Tickets for the upcoming tribute concert go on sale Friday, January 24th, 10 a.m CT, via Ticketmaster and the Opry House box office. VIP packages, including premium seats and exclusive concert merchandise, will also be available. Producers of the event, Blackbird Presents, are donating a portion of the proceeds to Nashville-based Thistle Farms, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women recover and heal from trafficking, prostitution, and addiction.