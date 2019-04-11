Rodney Crowell Readies ‘Texas’ Album With Ringo Starr, Billy Gibbons

Rodney Crowell, who has chronicled his Texas roots in song as well as in print, has enlisted a host of fellow Texans, including Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Lee Ann Womack, Ronnie Dunn, Steve Earle, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Randy Rogers, for Texas, an album of collaborations. The project will also feature such non-Texans as Vince Gill and Ringo Starr, the latter of whom was the first to reach out to Crowell to express interest in recording with the Houston native.

“For the last few years, I’d been writing Texas-centric songs and revisiting some of my tunes from as far back as the mid-Seventies,” Crowell says in a statement. “Last year, I started referring to the collection of songs as the Texas album…. Ray Kennedy and I took hold of the production reins, enlisted a cast of badass musicians and voilá, Texas was born.”

Texas will be released August 15th, just days after the iconic singer-songwriter is inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage, Texas, on August 10th. The LP follows 2018’s formation of Crowell’s own record label, RC1, which issued his Acoustic Classics LP. Last year, he also released the original holiday collection Christmas Everywhere.

Rodney Crowell, Texas track listing:

1. “Flatland Hillbillies” (featuring Lee Ann Womack & Randy Rogers)

2. “Caw Caw Blues” (featuring Vince Gill)

3. “56 Fury” (featuring Billy F Gibbons)

4. “Deep In the Heart of Uncertain Texas” (featuring Ronnie Dunn, Willie Nelson & Lee Ann Womack)

5. “You’re Only Happy When You’re Miserable” (featuring Ringo Starr)

6. “I’ll Show Me”

7. “What You Gonna Do Now” (featuring Lyle Lovett)

8. “The Border”

9. “Treetop Slim & Billy Lowgrass”

10. “Brown & Root, Brown & Root” (featuring Steve Earle)

11. “Texas Drought Part 1”