See Rodney Crowell and Randy Rogers’ Playful ‘Flatland Hillbillies’ Video

Texas natives Rodney Crowell and Randy Rogers go full Lone Star on the new collaboration “Flatland Hillbillies,” which will appear on Crowell’s upcoming album Texas. The video for the tune, which Crowell wrote with author Mary Karr, is out now.

Over a muscular, country-rock groove, Crowell describes a kind of hardscrabble existence for people from where he grew up, affectionately referring to them an “Irish-Cajun-Creole-Mix.” In true Texas fashion, they’re making it work by whatever means necessary: “getting by on what we can,” sings Crowell, with some vocal support from Rogers and fellow Texan Lee Ann Womack. In a video, Crowell — looking spry as he spins on his heels, flashing a big smile — and Rogers saunter around West San Antonio Street in New Braunfels, Texas before they’re eventually joined by a small group of revelers.

Crowell’s new album Texas will be released August 15th through his own RC1 label and features contributions from Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Billy Gibbons, Ronnie Dunn, Vince Gill, and Steve Earle. Shortly after the album arrives, Crowell will be the recipient of the ACM Poet’s Award at the 2019 ACM Honors in Nashville. Also in August, Crowell will launch a headlining tour that already has dates lined up through early 2020.