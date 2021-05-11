 Rodney Crowell Announces New Album 'Triage' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson Star in Action-Packed 'The Protégé' Trailer
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Rodney Crowell Previews New Album With Urgent ‘Something Has to Change’

Singer-songwriter will release Triage on July 23rd

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rodney Crowell will drop a new album called Triage via his own RC1 label and Thirty Tigers on July 23rd. The first single, “Something Has to Change,” is out now.

An urgent mid-tempo tune with particularly pointed lyrics, “Something Has to Change” addresses inequality and discord, conditions that influenced the rest of the writing on Triage. “It’s greed, it’s not money/Through which evil works/The haves and the have-nots, just one of the perks,” Crowell sings, with a backdrop of mellow electric keys. The accompanying video shows Crowell singing live in the studio with his band, mask in hand.

The 10-track Triage was produced by Dan Knobler and includes musical contributions from session players Steuart Smith, Larry Klein, John Jarvis, Jerry Roe, Eamon McLoughlin, and David Henry, among others. Writing for the album began in late 2019 and continued as the Covid-19 pandemic shut down touring opportunities.

Crowell’s most recent album is 2019’s Texas, which looked back on and celebrated the spirit of the Lone Star State in a series of duets with Randy Rogers, Billy F. Gibbons, and Ringo Starr.

Triage Tracklist

  1. “Don’t Leave Me Now”
  2. “Triage”
  3. “Transient Global Amnesia Blues”
  4. “One Little Bird”
  5. “Something Has to Change”
  6. “Here Goes Nothing”
  7. “I’m All About Love”
  8. “Girl on the Street”
  9. “Hymn #43”
  10. “This Body Isn’t All There Is to Who I Am”

In This Article: Rodney Crowell

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.