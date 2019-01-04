Chris Stapleton, Cardi B Set for 2019 RodeoHouston Lineup

Nothing sums up the diversity of the city of Houston quite like the musical lineup for this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. While traditionally a mainly country music event, 2019 RodeoHouston features artists from pop, Latin pop, hip-hop and Tejano, as well as country.

The Grammy-nominated Kacey Musgraves kicks off the three-week event on February 25th, with George Strait wrapping up the concert series on March 17th. In between, it’s a strong bill of popular all-genre music: country kingpins Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Zac Brown Band and Cody Johnson; pop and hip-hop performers Cardi B and Camila Cabello; EDM star Zedd; and classic-rock guitar hero Santana. Latin pop singer Prince Royce is also slated to perform, while Tejano group Los Tigres del Norte anchor March 10th’s Go Tejano Day.

Held at NRG Stadium since 2003 but first started in the early 20th century, RodeoHouston is a highlight of the city’s yearly calendar and features livestock, live rodeo events and a barbecue competition, in addition to the nightly concerts.

“Though the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo remains deeply rooted in country music, we are also proud to be a part of our wonderfully diverse community,” Rodeo president and CEO Joel Cowley said in a statement. “As such, we are excited to present a wonderfully diverse and talented 2019 lineup that will welcome 12 newcomers to the rotating stage.”

Past performers have included Beyoncé, Dixie Chicks, Taylor Swift and Willie Nelson.

Here’s the full lineup:

February 25: Kacey Musgraves

February 26: Prince Royce

February 27: Brooks & Dunn

February 28: Luke Bryan

March 1: Cardi B

March 2: Turnpike Troubadours

March 3: Panic! At The Disco

March 4: Old Dominion

March 5: Camila Cabello

March 6: Luke Combs

March 7: Tim McGraw

March 8: Zedd

March 9: Kane Brown

March 10: Los Tigres del Norte

March 11: Zac Brown Band

March 12: Kings of Leon

March 13: Santana

March 14: Chris Stapleton

March 15: Cody Johnson

March 16: Brad Paisley

March 17: George Strait, with Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen