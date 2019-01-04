Chris Stapleton, Cardi B Set for 2019 RodeoHouston Lineup

Nothing sums up the diversity of the city of Houston quite like the musical lineup for this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. While traditionally a mainly country music event, 2019 RodeoHouston features artists from pop, Latin pop, hip-hop and Tejano, as well as country.
The Grammy-nominated Kacey Musgraves kicks off the three-week event on February 25th, with George Strait wrapping up the concert series on March 17th. In between, it’s a strong bill of popular all-genre music: country kingpins Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Zac Brown Band and Cody Johnson; pop and hip-hop performers Cardi B and Camila Cabello; EDM star Zedd; and classic-rock guitar hero Santana. Latin pop singer Prince Royce is also slated to perform, while Tejano group Los Tigres del Norte anchor March 10th’s Go Tejano Day.
Held at NRG Stadium since 2003 but first started in the early 20th century, RodeoHouston is a highlight of the city’s yearly calendar and features livestock, live rodeo events and a barbecue competition, in addition to the nightly concerts.
“Though the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo remains deeply rooted in country music, we are also proud to be a part of our wonderfully diverse community,” Rodeo president and CEO Joel Cowley said in a statement. “As such, we are excited to present a wonderfully diverse and talented 2019 lineup that will welcome 12 newcomers to the rotating stage.”
Past performers have included Beyoncé, Dixie Chicks, Taylor Swift and Willie Nelson.
Here’s the full lineup:
February 25: Kacey Musgraves
February 26: Prince Royce
February 27: Brooks & Dunn
February 28: Luke Bryan
March 1: Cardi B
March 2: Turnpike Troubadours
March 3: Panic! At The Disco
March 4: Old Dominion
March 5: Camila Cabello
March 6: Luke Combs
March 7: Tim McGraw
March 8: Zedd
March 9: Kane Brown
March 10: Los Tigres del Norte
March 11: Zac Brown Band
March 12: Kings of Leon
March 13: Santana
March 14: Chris Stapleton
March 15: Cody Johnson
March 16: Brad Paisley
March 17: George Strait, with Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen
