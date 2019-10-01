Watch Robert Ellis’ Fizzy Saloon Video for ‘Topo Chico’

In The Wizard of Oz, the world goes from sepia to full color once Dorothy lands over the rainbow in the Land of Oz. In Robert Ellis’ new video for “Topo Chico,” it’s a glass of the beloved sparkling water that does the trick. Directed by Erica Silverman, the clip is a Texas dance-hall tribute to Ellis’ favorite beverage, full of bubbles, boogying, and popping bottles — with the singer holding strong in his signature Texas Piano Man white suit.

“I’m obsessed with Topo Chico,” says Ellis, who filmed the video in the iconic Austin club the Broken Spoke. “I don’t think I’ve drunk a drop of still water in five years. I woke up at my place in Austin one morning a little hung over. My partner asked if she could grab me something to drink. In the time it took her to get back from the kitchen I had basically written the whole tune. It’s a jingle for my favorite drink. Like Jerry Jeff Walker’s ‘Sangria Wine’ but for modern Texas weirdos like me who just can’t put down the bubble water.”

Ellis, who released Texas Piano Man last Valentine’s Day via New West, is currently on tour through the end of the year, capped off with New Year’s Eve show with Deer Tick in Boston.

Here are Ellis’ upcoming tour dates:

October 2 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern ~

October 4 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ~

October 6 – San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival

October 6 – San Francisco, CA @ Amado’s (HSB Afterparty) ~

October 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ~

October 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon ~

October 11 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center (w/ Rufus Wainwright)

October 12 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (w/ Rufus Wainwright)

October 13 – Tuscon, AZ @ Fox Tuscon Theatre (w/ Rufus Wainwright)

October 19 – Utrecht, NL @ Ramblin’ Roots Festival

October 21- Shipley, UK @ Caroline St. Social Club

October 22 – Liverpool, UK @ Phase One Liverpool

October 23 – Glasgow, UK @ The Blue Arrow

October 24 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny 2

October 25 – London, UK @ The Lexington

October 27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

October 28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar

October 29 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

October 30 – Goteborg, SWE @ Pustervik

October 31 – Stockholm, SWE @ Bryggarsalen

November 1 – Malmo, SWE @ Folk å Rock

November 2 – Groningen, NL @ Take Root Festival

November 3 – Leuven, BE @ Schouwburg Leuven

November 16 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs (w/ Dawes)

December 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl (w/ Deer Tick)

December 30 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (w/ Deer Tick)

December 31 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (w/ Deer Tick)

~ Supported by Ian O’Neil (Deer Tick)