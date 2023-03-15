fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?

Robert Earl Keen Is Retired From Touring but Has a New Album on the Way

Texas songwriting legend will release Western Chill as a box set with graphic novel, DVD, and songbook
Robert Earl Keen
Robert Earl Keen will release his new album 'Western Chill' in April. Melanie Nashan*

Robert Earl Keen officially retired from touring in late 2022, but he’s still busy creating new things. The Texas singer-songwriter will release his new album Western Chill via his own Scriptorium Rex label on April 14, with a whole batch of extra goodies to accompany it.

The album’s title track is fittingly laid back, a 6/8-time stroll that mixes a little jazzy melodicism in with its country swing. “It’s easy to be somebody, but it’s hard to disappear/Let’s face it everybody, sometimes you just want to be by yourself,” Keen sings, switching between spoken and sung lines as he drops witty couplets by the dozen.

Trending

Western Chill the album is just one piece of the puzzle for Keen’s latest project. The album is available as a boxed set that will include a vinyl copy, a DVD of Keen and his band performing the entire recording, a Western Chill songbook, and a 92-page full-color graphic novel. A release notes that there will not be an option to download or stream the album for now.

Keen ended his time on the road in style, playing to a packed house at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes, Texas, last September. His final show ran 29 songs and more than 2 hours in length before he departed the stage. Western Chill will mark his first album since 2016’s Live Dinner Reunion (which was recorded at Floore’s) and first studio recording since 2015’s Happy Prisoner (The Bluegrass Sessions).

More News

Read more

Most Popular

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Dominates Oscars With Seven Wins, Including Best Picture (Full Winners List)

Oscars: Complete Winners List

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Planning on Leaking Bombshell Letters from This British Royal Family Member in His New Book

Awash in Rustic Charm, 1970s Seaside Cabin Surfs Onto the Market for First Time Ever

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad