Robert Earl Keen Plots Feelin’ Good Again Tour 2021

Robert Earl Keen will spend most of the summer headlining his Feelin’ Good Again Tour 2021. The Texas singer-songwriter announced dates for the trek, which was named for a song from his 1998 album Walking Distance.

Most of Keen’s June and July dates will have him touring around the Lone Star State, with stops including Irving, Austin, and Kerrville, before he heads off to Wyoming for a two-night stand in Jackson. Additional dates on the itinerary include the House of Blues in New Orleans, the Lyric in Oxford, Mississippi, and the famed Grizzly Rose in Denver. Keen will also share a trio of dates August 12th to 14th in Kansas and Arkansas with the Avett Brothers.

Tickets for some previously announced shows are already available for purchase. Other dates go on sale June 4th at 10 a.m. local time.

During 2020, Keen was an early adopter of the socially distanced live show model, giving a pair of performances at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, with capacity limited to less than 150 guests. His latest release is 2016’s Live Dinner Reunion.

Feelin’ Good Again Tour dates:

June 3 – Waco, TX @ The Backyard

June 4 – Christoval, TX @ Cooper’s BBQ Live

June 5 – Midland, TX @ The Rusty Bucket BBQ and Tavern

June 6 – Bertram, TX @ The Globe Theatre

June 26 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 3 – Amarillo, TX @ Starlight Ranch

July 4 – Kerrville, TX @ Louise Hays Park

July 9 – Austin, TX @ Nutty Brown Café and Amphitheatre

July 16 – Belton, TX @ Schoepf’s BBQ

July 20 – Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts

July 21 – Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts

July 22 – Helena, MT @ Lewis & Clark Brewery

July 23 – Livingston, MT @ Pine Creek Lodge

July 24 – Big Sky, MT @ PBR Rodeo

July 25 – Bozeman, MT @ Armory Music Hall

July 26 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

July 27 – Billings, MT @ Red Oxx Event Lawn

July 29 – Lander, WY @ Chamber Park Stage

July 30 – Denver, CO @ Grizzly Rose

July 31 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheatre

Aug 26 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans

Aug 27 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford

Aug 28 – Montgomery, AL @ The Hog Days of Summer

Sept 10 – Frankfort, KY @ Grand Theatre Frankfort

Sept 12 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

Sept 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Sept 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Sept 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

Sept 17 – Decatur, AL @ Princess Theatre Center

Sept 18 – Eureka Springs, AR @ The Auditorium

Sept 24 – Helotes, TX @ John T. Floore’s Country Store