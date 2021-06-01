Robert Earl Keen Plots Feelin’ Good Again Tour 2021

Robert Earl Keen will spend most of the summer headlining his Feelin’ Good Again Tour 2021. The Texas singer-songwriter announced dates for the trek, which was named for a song from his 1998 album Walking Distance.
Most of Keen’s June and July dates will have him touring around the Lone Star State, with stops including Irving, Austin, and Kerrville, before he heads off to Wyoming for a two-night stand in Jackson. Additional dates on the itinerary include the House of Blues in New Orleans, the Lyric in Oxford, Mississippi, and the famed Grizzly Rose in Denver. Keen will also share a trio of dates August 12th to 14th in Kansas and Arkansas with the Avett Brothers.
Tickets for some previously announced shows are already available for purchase. Other dates go on sale June 4th at 10 a.m. local time.
During 2020, Keen was an early adopter of the socially distanced live show model, giving a pair of performances at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, with capacity limited to less than 150 guests. His latest release is 2016’s Live Dinner Reunion.
Feelin’ Good Again Tour dates:
June 3 – Waco, TX @ The Backyard
June 4 – Christoval, TX @ Cooper’s BBQ Live
June 5 – Midland, TX @ The Rusty Bucket BBQ and Tavern
June 6 – Bertram, TX @ The Globe Theatre
June 26 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 3 – Amarillo, TX @ Starlight Ranch
July 4 – Kerrville, TX @ Louise Hays Park
July 9 – Austin, TX @ Nutty Brown Café and Amphitheatre
July 16 – Belton, TX @ Schoepf’s BBQ
July 20 – Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts
July 21 – Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts
July 22 – Helena, MT @ Lewis & Clark Brewery
July 23 – Livingston, MT @ Pine Creek Lodge
July 24 – Big Sky, MT @ PBR Rodeo
July 25 – Bozeman, MT @ Armory Music Hall
July 26 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
July 27 – Billings, MT @ Red Oxx Event Lawn
July 29 – Lander, WY @ Chamber Park Stage
July 30 – Denver, CO @ Grizzly Rose
July 31 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheatre
Aug 26 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans
Aug 27 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford
Aug 28 – Montgomery, AL @ The Hog Days of Summer
Sept 10 – Frankfort, KY @ Grand Theatre Frankfort
Sept 12 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
Sept 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
Sept 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
Sept 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall
Sept 17 – Decatur, AL @ Princess Theatre Center
Sept 18 – Eureka Springs, AR @ The Auditorium
Sept 24 – Helotes, TX @ John T. Floore’s Country Store