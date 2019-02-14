Robert Earl Keen Sets 2019 Spring Tour Dates

Robert Earl Keen, the poet laureate of Texas Country and one half of the Stryker Brothers duo, has announced a 2019 springtime tour that will find the songwriter playing 20 dates.

Keen, who rounded off 2018 with his annual Christmas tour and a return visit to George Strait’s Las Vegas residency with old pal Lyle Lovett, entered the new year with an induction into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. Come March 17th, he’ll get back to what he does best, opening his spring schedule with an appearance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo in Houston. Heading north to New York from there, Keen will work his way back down the East Coast for four weeks before wrapping up the new leg of shows at Varsity Theatre in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on April 20th.

The first recipient of the BMI Troubadour Award recently teamed up with Randy Rogers for the Stryker Brothers project, an ambitious album (Burn Band) and alter-ego stunt that found the musicians inhabiting the roles of two deceased prisoners.

“My one overriding thought, especially on my part, was, ‘They’re gonna know my voice that quick. It won’t take two seconds,” Keen told Rolling Stone Country. “I denied it as much as possible. I did get drunk a couple times and tell a few friends, hoping they wouldn’t say anything. They didn’t say anything, as far as I know.”

Here’s the full list of Robert Earl Keen’s newly announced spring tour dates:

March 17 — Houston, TX @ Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

March 22 — Ithaca, NY @ Hangar Theatre

March 24 — Philadelphia @ World Café Live

March 26 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere Music hall

March 27 — Richmond, VA @ The National

March 30 — Planto, TX @ KHYI’s Texas Music Revolution

April 6 — Little Rock, AR @ The Rev Room

April 7 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

April 8 — Cincinnati @ Memorial Hall

April 9 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

April 10 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

April 11 — Charlotte, NC @ The Neighborhood Theatre

April 12 — Winston/Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

April 13 — Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival

April 15 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

April 16 — Franklin, TN @ Franklin Theatre

April 17 — Franklin, TN @ Franklin Theatre

April 18 — Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

April 19 — New Orleans @ House of Blues

April 20 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre