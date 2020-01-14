Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley Head to Lynchburg for ‘Brown-Eyed Women’ Video

Bluegrass duo Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley released World Full of Blues on October 4th, 2019, marking the musicians’ third album together. Included on the project was a breezy cover of the Grateful Dead’s moonshining song “Brown-Eyed Women” that featured Vince Gill, which now has a video to accompany it.

Appropriately for the song’s subject matter about making illegal whiskey to barely survive, Dobro master Ickes and singer-guitarist Hensley filmed their video on location at the Jack Daniel’s distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee — about 75 miles outside Nashville. Though the towering walls of barrels and natural scenery of rural Tennessee are certainly impressive, it’s hard not to zero in on the nimble instrumental work of both men, who casually dash off lightning-fast solos between verses.

A multiple IBMA Award winner, Ickes began working with Hensley in the first half of the 2010s, releasing their collaborative debut Before the Sun Goes Down in 2014. The pair will be on tour together this winter, sharing bills with folk-blues legend Taj Mahal and setting sail on the Cayamo Cruise.

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley tour dates:

January 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Folk Alliance

January 27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse (w/ Taj Mahal Quartet)

January 28 – Stuart, FL @ Lyric Theatre (w/ Taj Mahal Quartet)

January 29 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall (w/ Taj Mahal Quartet)

January 30 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery (w/Taj Mahal Quartet)

January 31 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery (w/ Taj Mahal Quartet)

February 3-10 – Miami, FL @ Cayamo Cruise