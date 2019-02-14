See Folk Duo Rising Appalachia’s Sun-Kissed Video for ‘Harmonize’

Folk duo Rising Appalachia commune with nature in their new video for the gentle ballad “Harmonize.” Made up of sisters Leah and Chloe Smith, the band highlight their brand of acoustic folk and the natural vocal interplay that underscores the song’s title.

In the clip, the siblings are seen strumming their guitars in a sun-kissed field, while friends perform various tasks in the wild, from mind-and-body exercise to forging metal. It’s the epitome of the free-spirit lifestyle that Rising Appalachia, a group that has literally traveled the world, adhere to.

“We wrote ‘Harmonize’ as a love song and a rite of passage into a higher form of that love. It’s about the calling forth of truth, inspiration, fantasy and honesty from the depths of a person. It presents true love as an opportunity to dive into an asking and telling, not assuming or confining,” the Smiths say in a statement. “The hook, I’m awake for you,’ is meant to flip into a literal deep heartbeat, a throbbing of sorts. Awake means listening. Awake means present. Awake means vulnerable and ignited.”

“Harmonize” appears on the group’s upcoming album Leylines, which the sisters recorded with their band in Marin County, California. Ani DiFranco guests on the LP, which is due May 3rd.