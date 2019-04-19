Watch Riley Green’s Sun-Drenched ‘In Love By Now’ Video

On Monday, Alabama native Riley Green celebrated his song “There Was This Girl” ascending to the Number One spot on the Mediabase Airplay chart (a competitor to Billboard Country Airplay, where the song is currently Number Three). Now Green has capped off his big week by releasing the video for his new single, “In Love By Now.”

The video, filmed in Belize, mirrors some aspects of the song, which Green wrote with Rhett Akins, Marv Green and Ben Hayslip. Green plays the guy who messed up and got dumped — the lyrics have him imagining his ex “might be dancin’ to a long-haired cover band on the coast/But if I know her she ain’t dancin’ alone,” but the video has a different story to tell. They wind up in the same tropical locale (which apparently has an outpost of Nashville’s Losers Bar and Grill), à la Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and she seems to have some regrets about breaking things off. That sets the stage for a possible reconciliation, or at least getting some closure, when they finally encounter each other face to face.

Green made his debut with Big Machine Label Group in 2018 with the EP In a Truck Right Now, which included his breakthrough single “There Was This Girl.” Live favorite track “In Love By Now” was released earlier in 2019, followed recently by “Bettin’ Man.” This summer, Green will warm up the crowds on Brad Paisley’s 2019 World Tour and he’s also part of the Grand Ole Opry’s inaugural NextStage class alongside Tenille Townes, Travis Denning and Tegan Marie.