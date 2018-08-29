Rolling Stone
Hear Richard Thompson’s Meditative New Song ‘My Rock, My Rope’

Hopeful tune will appear on English singer-songwriter-guitarist’s new album ’13 Rivers,’ out September 14th

English singer-songwriter-guitarist Richard Thompson will release his new album 13 Rivers on September 14th. On Wednesday, he shared a new song from the forthcoming collection, the introspective “My Rock, My Rope.”

Supported by an unhurried groove, Thompson wrestles with adversity and loss, hoping for the resilience to accept it and see it all the way through. “Give me the strength to bear it / give me the strength to see that this is not forever / but what must be, must be,” he sings, prayer-like. Thompson also inserts a nimble guitar solo, veering away from the jagged riffing of recent track “The Storm Won’t Come” to R&B-style runs and melodic string bends.

13 Rivers, which Thompson recorded in 10 days in Los Angeles and self-produced, follows the 2015 studio album Still and the 2017 companion pieces Acoustic Classics II and Acoustic Rarities. In addition to performances during the 2018 AmericanaFest, Thompson will launch a U.S. tour on November 8th, playing the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC.

