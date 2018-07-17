Rolling Stone

Richard Thompson Details New Album ’13 Rivers’

British performer shares new songs “Bones of Gilead” and “The Storm Won’t Come” from forthcoming collection, out September 14th

Richard Thompson

Richard Thompson will release his new album '13 Rivers' on September 14th.

Andre Csillag/REX/Shutterstock

Richard Thompson has shared details for his forthcoming 19th solo album 13 Rivers, set for release via New West Records on September 14th. The British singer-songwriter-guitarist also released a pair of songs from the album, “The Storm Won’t Come” and “Bones of Gilead.”

Produced by Thompson, 13 Rivers was engineered by Clay Blair and includes contributions from regular Thompson collaborators Michael Jerome, Taras Prodaniuk and Bobby Eichorn. As the title suggests, the collection consists of 13 tracks, led off by the ominous “Storm Won’t Come.” The six-minute tune rumbles with hypnotic drums and musings about change, before exploding into a signature display of guitar fireworks from Thompson. “Bones of Gilead,” on the other hand, is a spiky guitar workout propelled by speedy, motorik-style drumming.

Since his early days as a co-founder of Fairport Convention, Thompson has carved out a singular place for himself as both a top-flight songwriter and all-time great guitarist, releasing a series of seminal albums with his then-wife Linda before embarking on a successful solo career. His songs have been recorded by Robert Plant, Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt and numerous others, and in 2012 he was presented with a lifetime achievement honor for songwriting from the Americana Music Association.

Here’s the 13 Rivers track list:

  1. “The Storm Won’t Come”
  2. “The Rattle Within”
  3. “Her Love Was Meant for Me”
  4. “Bones of Gilead”
  5. “The Dog in You”
  6. “Trying”
  7. “Do All These Tears Belong to You?”
  8. “My Rock, My Rope”
  9. “You Can’t Reach Me”
  10. “O Cinderella”
  11. “No Matter”
  12. “Pride”
  13. “Shaking the Gates”

