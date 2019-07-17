See Rhonda Vincent Depict a Relationship on the Rocks in ‘Like I Could’ Video

With a vintage country-bluegrass voice that beautifully captures both the toughest and most tender aspects of love gone wrong, singer Rhonda Vincent’s just-released single and video, “Like I Could,” painfully charts the disintegration of a seemingly once-perfect relationship.

Co-written by Grand Ole Opry legend Jeannie Seely with Bobby Tomberlin (Diamond Rio’s “One More Day”) and Erin Enderlin (Alan Jackson’s “Monday Morning Church”), “Like I Could” is accompanied by a music video starring Vincent, her award-winning band the Rage, and a character played by the musician’s real-life husband and manager Herb Sandker.

Set in the darkly lit Music City Bar & Grill, just a stone’s throw from the Grand Ole Opry House, the clip mainly features the couple in romantic scenes on the dance floor, with additional footage of Vincent and band performing the bittersweet acoustic tune on the venue’s stage. As Vincent leaves the stage, making eye contact with Sandker, he smiles and applauds, but as soon as she’s nowhere to be seen, he approaches a female bar patron to strike up a conversation. It’s not long, however, before Vincent witnesses the flirtatious pair and makes her way toward the exit.

Vincent recently debuted “Like I Could” from the Grand Ole Opry stage. This weekend she and her band will be in Colby, Kansas, at the Pickin’ on the Plains festival, with an extensive tour schedule throughout the remainder of the year.