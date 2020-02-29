Rhonda Vincent to Become Next Member of Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry anointed its newest member with the addition of bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent, who was surprised with the honor during Friday night’s festivities.

Following Vincent’s performance of “Like I Could,” the song’s co-writer and Opry member Jeannie Seely extended the invitation and asked Vincent if she wanted to join the venerable show. A stunned Vincent responded, “100% percent yes. Oh my gosh! I grew up listening to the Grand Ole [Opry]. Thank you dear God!”

Vincent, who won the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album for her LP All the Rage, then performed “Those Memories” alongside Opry members Seely, Connie Smith and Cheryl and Sharon White. Vincent will be formally welcomed into the Opry family at a March 24th ceremony.

“Throughout her award-winning career, Rhonda has always made time to visit us at the Opry,” Opry Vice President and Executive Producer Dan Rogers said in a statement. “She is a force of nature on stage, and a friend to fellow artists and fans alike behind the scenes. Her songs have a home among the many styles of music we celebrate at the Opry for the rest of her career.”

Soon after, Vincent tweeted, “Still in Shock at this amazing invitation!! Thank you so much! This is a dream come true! I love the @opry so much and I am very humbled, thankful, and blessed.”

