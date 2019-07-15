Watch Rhiannon Giddens’ Spirited ‘I’m on My Way’ on ‘Today’

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens delivered an inspired rendition of “I’m on My Way” this morning on NBC’s Today on Monday. Giddens performed the song, a highlight from her new album There Is No Other, with her three-piece band, which includes her latest primary collaborator, Francesco Turrisi.

“I don’t know where I’m going, but I’m on my way,” Giddens sang during the song’s chorus. “Lord if you love me, keep me I pray.”

Before her Today Show performance, Giddens spoke with Al Roker about her dual backgrounds as a classically-trained opera singer and a roots performer. “It’s like anything, [with] opera, I studied and I trained,” she said, “I did the same thing on the banjo, but with just a different set of teachers.”

“There record is a little bit more all of me,” Giddens recently told Rolling Stone Country. “It’s not so much that this one is a personal record, but I could express myself using all of what I do in a way I haven’t really been able to do before. I was pulling in things from my classical background, and doing banjo as well.”

Rhiannon Giddens is on tour this summer and fall with Francesco Turrisi in support of There Is No Other. Later this month, she’ll also embark on a series of dates with Our Native Daughters, the singer’s roots supergroup who released their debut album earlier this year.