Reckless Kelly Announce New Album ‘Bulletproof Live’

Texas mainstays Reckless Kelly will reprise their breakthrough 2008 album Bulletproof with a new live recording set to be released in June. The first release from the new project, “You Don’t Have to Stay Forever,” is out now.

Bulletproof Live, a track-by-track recreation of the original, was recorded during the band’s 2018 West Coast tour as they were celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Bulletproof. That album, issued by Yep Roc, landed at Number Two on the Billboard Heatseekers chart upon its release. With “You Don’t Have to Stay Forever,” they’re in fine form — brothers Willy and Cody Braun harmonize while the rest of the band cranks out the scruffy country-rock that made them such a popular draw in the fertile Texas and Oklahoma music scenes.

“Live music is best served on the brink of disaster,” says Cody Braun in a release. “Sure, there are a few sharp notes and a clunker or two here and there, but thats what happens in a live setting and what we have here- just six guys that have been playing music together for a long time, a hell of a good road crew and some truly great crowds.”

Reckless Kelly are also currently working on the follow-up to 2016’s Sunset Motel and have dates scheduled through the end of November, including a two-night stand at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, on June 14th and 15th.