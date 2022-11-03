Reba McEntire Placed on Vocal Rest, Reschedules Weekend Shows

Reba McEntire has been forced to postpone three of her upcoming shows on the Reba: Live in Concert Tour after being placed on vocal rest by her doctor, the singer announced on Wednesday.

McEntire’s weekend concerts, originally set for Nov. 3-5 in Raleigh, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; and Indianapolis, Indiana, have now been shifted to new dates in December. The Columbus show will take place on Dec. 2, followed by the Raleigh show on Dec. 3. Her Indianapolis concert is scheduled for a couple of weeks later on Dec. 16. Current tickets will be honored at the new shows.

Next week is highlighted by the 56th annual CMA Awards, at which McEntire is supposed to be giving a “special performance.” Representatives from the CMA have not yet confirmed whether she’ll still be able to appear on the show next Wednesday. Her tour resumes on Nov. 10, the day after the CMA Awards, with a show in Estero, Florida.

Until this point, McEntire’s tour had been off to a roaring start and was recently extended with new dates into spring 2023. In an interview with Billboard, the singer touched on her hopes for the tour as well as her appreciation for her supporting acts, gospel vocal group the Isaacs and Nineties hitmaker Terri Clark.

“I’m a huge fan of the Isaacs and have been for a long time,” she said. “And of course Terri Clark, we go way back. Terri, Brad Paisley, and I toured one time, so to have Terri back out on tour with me, we call ourselves the ‘Nineties girls.’ Females were really big in [country in] the Nineties and there has been a resurgence of the Nineties music, so we’re tickled about that.”

Currently, the Reba: Live in Concert 2022 dates will wrap with the make-up shows in December, then resume again on March 9, 2023.