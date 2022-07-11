Reba McEntire Announces Fall Arena Tour With Terri Clark

Reba McEntire has announced a string of headlining arena tour dates for fall 2022. “Reba: Live in Concert” will get underway in October and features guest performer Terri Clark.

Kicking off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana, the trek will run 17 dates in total and wrap up in the second half of November. There are dates scheduled for Oklahoma City in McEntire’s home state, plus Tennessee dates at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and Memphis’ FedEx Forum. Other stops include St. Louis, Austin, and Tampa. Clark, a Nineties powerhouse with hits like “Better Things to Do” and “Emotional Girl,” will perform at all shows.

I'm heading back out on tour this fall with my buddy @TerriClarkMusic! Tickets go on sale this Friday, but you can access a special fan presale starting tomorrow at 10 AM by signing up for my email list here: https://t.co/646sSuUVDl pic.twitter.com/YkabMGlkRv — Reba McEntire (@reba) July 11, 2022

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can have early access by signing up for McEntire’s email list by 11:50 p.m. CT on July 11.

Earlier this year, McEntire performed during the 2022 Academy Awards, singing the song “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days with a band that featured Travis Barker, Sheila E, and Robert Randolph. She is also set to star in the third season of the ABC crime drama Big Sky.

Reba: Live in Concert dates:

Oct. 13 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

Oct. 14 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Oct. 20 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 29 – Corpus Christi, TX @ AmericanBank Center

Nov. 3 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Nov. 4 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Nov. 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 10 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

Nov. 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Nov. 12 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Nov. 17 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Nov. 18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 19 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena