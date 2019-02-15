Hear Reba McEntire’s Heartbroken New Song ‘Stronger Than the Truth’

Reba McEntire delivers a story of deception, heartbreak and self-medication on “Stronger Than the Truth,” the title track from her upcoming album. Stronger Than the Truth is the country superstar’s follow-up to the 2017 gospel collection Sing It Now.
“Stronger Than the Truth,” penned by Hannah Louise Blaylock and Autumn McEntire, sets the scene with a woman who never wanted more than “a small-town, simple life” with her husband and then gets the rug pulled out from under her. “But then I fell in icy water, standing in the grocery line/I overheard my name and yours and one I did not recognize,” sings McEntire. As reality begins to sink in, she looks to the bottle on the table to blunt the impact a little, but even that doesn’t do the job this time. “There’s not a sound, a sound as loud as silence/There’s not a blade sharper than a lie,” she continues, capturing the wounded, sorrowful tone of the lyrics with an aching vocal performance.
Stronger Than the Truth will be released Friday, April 5th and includes songs co-written by Brandy Clark, Hillary Lindsey and Jaida Dreyer. Just two days after the album’s release, McEntire will host the 54th ACM Awards for the 16th time in her career.
Add a comment