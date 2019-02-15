Hear Reba McEntire’s Heartbroken New Song ‘Stronger Than the Truth’

Reba McEntire delivers a story of deception, heartbreak and self-medication on “Stronger Than the Truth,” the title track from her upcoming album. Stronger Than the Truth is the country superstar’s follow-up to the 2017 gospel collection Sing It Now.

“Stronger Than the Truth,” penned by Hannah Louise Blaylock and Autumn McEntire, sets the scene with a woman who never wanted more than “a small-town, simple life” with her husband and then gets the rug pulled out from under her. “But then I fell in icy water, standing in the grocery line/I overheard my name and yours and one I did not recognize,” sings McEntire. As reality begins to sink in, she looks to the bottle on the table to blunt the impact a little, but even that doesn’t do the job this time. “There’s not a sound, a sound as loud as silence/There’s not a blade sharper than a lie,” she continues, capturing the wounded, sorrowful tone of the lyrics with an aching vocal performance.

Stronger Than the Truth will be released Friday, April 5th and includes songs co-written by Brandy Clark, Hillary Lindsey and Jaida Dreyer. Just two days after the album’s release, McEntire will host the 54th ACM Awards for the 16th time in her career.