Hear Reba McEntire’s Cautionary New Song ‘Storm in a Shot Glass’

Reba McEntire sends up a warning about a woman who’s on a mission to drink away her heartbreak in the newly released song “Storm in a Shot Glass.” The track will appear on McEntire’s forthcoming new album Stronger Than the Truth.

“She’s up on the barstool, out drinkin’ like a mad fool/Everybody ’round here knows what it does to her,” sings McEntire, accompanied by a thumping bass drum, electric guitar and fiddle, set to a chord progression that signals foreboding in the air. This particular character McEntire describes is, like the weather, prone to volatile reactions with the right mixture of elements and certainly appears to be building toward a major event. “Wouldn’t sit there, and I sure wouldn’t ask,” concludes McEntire in each chorus.

“Storm in a Shot Glass” is the latest in a series of hard-drinking, down-and-out songs slated to appear on McEntire’s Stronger Than the Truth, out April 5th. Previously released tunes include the sorrowful title track, the lively Western swing number “No U in Oklahoma” and the ballad “In His Mind.” On April 7th, two days after Stronger Than the Truth is released, McEntire will serve as the host of the 2019 ACM Awards for the second consecutive year.