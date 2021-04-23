 Watch Reba McEntire's 'Somehow You Do' Video - Rolling Stone
Reba McEntire Stands Firm in ‘Somehow You Do’ Video

Diane Warren penned superstar’s latest song, which appears in the film Four Good Days

Jon Freeman

Reba McEntire walks a lonely, desolate path in the new video for “Somehow You Do,” her first release in nearly two years. The song appears in the new film Four Good Days, starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis.

“Somehow You Do” was penned by songwriting great Diane Warren, who also wrote McEntire’s singles “What If” and “I’ll Be” in the late Nineties and early 2000s. It brings McEntire back together with producer Tony Brown, who worked on many of the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s imperial-phase recordings in the Nineties. A stately ballad in waltz time, “Somehow You Do” is about summoning resilience against all odds. “When you think that the mountain’s too high and the ocean’s too wide and you’ll never get through/Someway, somehow you do,” McEntire sings.

In the video, directed by John Avnet, McEntire walks from dry, dusty land and makes a solitary journey to the ocean. A few clips from Four Good Days are interspersed, showing the intense mother-daughter relationship central to its plot, but in the end, McEntire is the lone figure on the shore, standing firm and strong.

McEntire’s most recent album is 2019’s Stronger Than the Truth. Four Good Days, directed by Rodrigo Garcia, will be released April 30th.

